Persons With Disabilities PWDs will also be employed to create a diverse supply chain talent, the company said in a statement.Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart expects to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs, it said.The Big Billion Days TBBD is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:01 IST
Flipkart aims to create over 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of festive season
Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it is looking to create more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain to cater to demand during the festive season.

The seasonal jobs, both direct and indirect, will include those for local kirana delivery partners and women. Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will also be employed to create a diverse supply chain talent, the company said in a statement.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart expects to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs, it said.

''The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time,'' Flipkart Group Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Hemant Badri said.

TBBD is the Flipkart sale time during which it offers discounts on products of top brands.

''The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented,'' Badri said.

According to him, this year, the company plans to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through its kirana delivery programme.

This year, Flipkart has added more than 19 lakh sq ft of space in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

