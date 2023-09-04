Odisha: AIIMS Bhubaneshwar celebrates Chandrayaan Mahotsav
On August 23, India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.
To celebrate the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) held a Chandrayaan Mahotsav in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. The celebration is part of an initiative by the AIIMS institutes across the country. There are 20 functional AIIMS at present.
After having landed, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover performed different set tasks on the lunar surface, including finding the presence of sulphur and recording relative temperature. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. (ANI)
