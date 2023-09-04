Brazil donates US$ 120,000 to WFP to enhance WFP's food accessibility in Namibia

The Government of Brazil has generously donated US$ 120,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Namibia, aiming to enhance food accessibility and alleviate malnutrition in five regions of the country.

This contribution marks Brazil's third donation to the UN World Food Programme. The funds arrive at a critical juncture when Namibia grapples with the enduring consequences of drought, soaring food costs, and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allocated resources will be utilized to establish robust food systems within communities, schools, and health centres, specifically in Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Hardap, Kunene and Ohangwena Regions.

“What began in 2019 as a response to humanitarian assistance for the people of Namibia evolved into a second financial contribution in 2020, used to help five community-based food systems projects,” said Vivian Loss Sanmartin, Ambassador of Brazil to Namibia. “The third donation this year represents Brazil’s commitment to continue supporting Namibia in the fight against food insecurity through transformative actions.”

By investing in these areas, Brazil's donation will play a pivotal role in addressing Namibia's pressing issue of food insecurity. It will enable the establishment of sustainable mechanisms that ensure adequate nourishment for vulnerable populations. Moreover, the funds will support initiatives that promote long-term resilience against future food scarcity and malnutrition challenges.

“This generous financial support from Brazil resonates with Namibia’s national development goals in the agriculture sector, which seek to attain food and nutrition security at community and national levels,” said Hon. Carl Schlettwein, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform. “This contribution will assist the beneficiary communities to produce their own food, thus becoming less dependent on food relief programs.”

The National Integrated Programme for Rural Transformation, spearheaded by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Namibia, revolve around fostering agricultural innovation and productivity, generating employment opportunities, nurturing the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, facilitating trade, expanding market access, and promoting value chain development.

“WFP welcomes the continued support from the Government of Brazil to scale-up food systems initiatives whilst facilitating skills and knowledge transfer to targeted communities,” said Ericah Shafudah, WFP’s acting Country Director in Namibia. “The contribution will complement national efforts to transform rural livelihoods and create employment opportunities, particularly for the youth and women.”

WFP in Namibia provides technical support to the Government to help improve the performance of food systems as a pathway to upscale local food production and achieve Zero Hunger.