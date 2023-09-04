Pratapgarh incident: NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan govt, seeks detailed report within 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over the Pratapgarh incident in which a woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked whose video went viral. "National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in the village by her family members in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on 31st August, 2023. Reportedly, a video of the incident also went viral on social media," an official statement issued by the Commission said.

NHRC has demanded a detailed report from the State government within four weeks. "The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of the violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks," an official statement said.

"The report should also include the action taken against the perpetrators and the status of the investigation being conducted after registration of FIR in the matter. The Commission would also like to know about the health status of the victim woman and compensation, if any, provided to her by the administration," it added. Earlier Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met with the victim of the Pratapgarh incident, and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the woman who was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh.

The Chief minister also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for the investigation and a total of 11 people have been arrested in this regard. (ANI)

