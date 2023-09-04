Left Menu

Russian, Tajik nationals held for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.72 cr at Delhi airport

A Russian woman and a Tajik man were held at the international airport here for smuggling gold valuing about Rs 2.72 crore into the country, customs officials said on Monday. The duo was intercepted after their arrival from Dushanbe on August 31.

Russian, Tajik nationals held for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.72 cr at Delhi airport
A Russian woman and a Tajik man were held at the international airport here for smuggling gold valuing about Rs 2.72 crore into the country, customs officials said on Monday. The duo was intercepted after their arrival from Dushanbe on August 31. ''The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in recovery of gold weighing 5.48 kgs in form of gold bars, having total value of Rs 2.72 crore,'' a statement issued by the customs department said. Both the accused have been arrested and the gold was seized, it added.

