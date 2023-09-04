“We are not running government but family; I’m not CM but brother”: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is not running the government but the family and he is not the chief minister but a brother. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program of inauguration of Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district on Monday.

“We are not running the government, we are running the family. I am not the chief minister, I am a brother. The development of the state and the welfare of the people is our aim. Today the Bimaru state has emerged as a developed state,” the CM said. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would do the task of taking the development work forward, not the Congress.

“Today I have prayed to Baba Mahakal that the farmers are in trouble for a month, to start rain so that there can be a smile on the faces of the farmers. We are praying, but will not sit idle. Even if the crisis of drought appears, I will overcome it,” the chief minister said. Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also took a jibe at former CM Kamal Nath and said, “We will give water to the farmers and will also give compensation if the crop is damaged. We are not Kamal Nath, who can say that we do not have money.”

During the tenure of Kamal Nath, when there was a lot of rain and the Gandhi Sagar dam was on the verge of breaking, Nath did not give you (people) the money. He was approving the Neemuch-Javad Micro Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 3,200 crore, which would provide irrigation facilities to over one lakh hectare land, Chouhan further said. “Congress has never put money in anyone's account. It’s not just money (monthly aid of Ladli Bahna Yojana), it is respect. There will be no tears in the eyes of women in the state,” the CM added.

CM Chouhan also praised Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion. “Rajnath Singh is our Defence Minister, who has strengthened India's security so much under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that earlier the small countries used to scare us, but when the Chinese soldiers dared, our soldiers broke their neck and threw them back. Such a Defence Minister is welcomed in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Today, everyone is proud of the Prime Minister, under his leadership a new India has emerged. The country is continuously moving forward on the path of progress, he added. (ANI)

