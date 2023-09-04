Udhayanidhi row: Assam CM targets 'kingpin' Congress, asks if he makes such statement about Muslims, will they respect his freedom?

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Monday targeted Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatana Dharma', saying that the main culprit for the controversy is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Monday targeted Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatana Dharma', saying that the main culprit in the controversy is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Assam CM asked Congress, "If I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech?

"They are the kingpin of the conspiracy against Hinduism and Sanatan, and the people will punish them for this," he said. Biswa questioned the Congress motive behind inciting this controversy and said, "Be it Hinduism, Islam or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them?"

Udhayanidhi Stalin had likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue. He said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. He referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday.

Asserting that he does not have a problem with Stalin, Biswa said, "Ask them (Congress) if tomorrow I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech?... Be it Hinduism, Islam or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them? This is not right. The main culprit for this is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

