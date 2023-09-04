Left Menu

UP govt to accelerate projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Committed to the holistic development of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has accelerated efforts to complete pending projects under 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana'. The move aims to provide the benefits of civic facilities to the people of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government is now accelerating road construction in rural areas of Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Hapur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Mau, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, and Shahjahanpur districts. In alignment with CM Yogi's vision, a total amount of Rs 7.84 crore has been allocated to the Rural Roads Development Agency for clearing trees and plants obstructing the roads under construction in all these districts.

The Rural Road Development Agency has been directed to complete all the construction works under the administrative and financial approval policy of the state government. Additionally, they have been tasked with promptly securing the necessary environmental and regulatory clearances in the respective regions to facilitate the timely completion of these projects.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Roads Development Agency has been given the responsibility of overseeing all construction activities and ensuring strict adherence to regulations, thus guaranteeing the highest quality standards and preventing any potential irregularities throughout the construction process. (ANI)

