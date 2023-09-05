Left Menu

Japan to WTO: China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable'

In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo's foreign ministry said Japan has also requested China to hold discussions over the Fukushima-related import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact. "Japan hopes that China will hold the discussions with the Japanese side as soon as practicable and review its measures in accordance with its obligations of the RCEP Agreement," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 05:38 IST
Japan to WTO: China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable'

Japan has told the World Trade Organization (WTO) China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was "totally unacceptable", the Japanese foreign ministry said late on Monday. In a counterargument to China's Aug. 31 notification to WTO on its measures to suspend Japanese aquatic imports that started last month, Japan said it would explain its positions in relevant WTO committees and urged China to immediately repeal the action.

Some Japanese officials have signaled the possibility of filing a WTO complaint over China's seafood import ban, which the U.S. ambassador to Japan said last week was something the United States would support. In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo's foreign ministry said Japan has also requested China to hold discussions over the Fukushima-related import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact.

"Japan hopes that China will hold the discussions with the Japanese side as soon as practicable and review its measures in accordance with its obligations of the RCEP Agreement," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023