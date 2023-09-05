Himachal Pradesh PWD minister directs department to open all blocked roads by Sept 15

The Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramaditya Singh said that the department has set up a deadline of September 15 to open over 150 closed roads. He also said that barring any unusual situation in the disaster-hit parts of the state if the roads are not opened by then the officers concerned will have to face the action.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, "Over 140 and 150 roads are closed in the state due to the disaster and directions have been given to the department to restore all roads before September 15. If it is not done before the deadline of Sept 15 other than any unusual situation, officers concerned will have to face action." He also thanked the Prime Minister and union government for funds given to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) but said that sufficient disaster funds were not provided to the state.

"We are heading towards normalcy in the state. During the next one month, the tendering process of all roads will start. Today we have started a new system with PWD. We shall review restoration work every week. Today we reviewed it through an online meeting. We have 1400 PMGSY roads in the state. We shall start the first phase next week. PMGSY 3 will be sped up. As PWD minister I would like to thank the Prime minister for the PMGSY fund but at the same time, I would say that for Disaster sufficient funds were not given. The funds we have received are routine. The Infrastructural loss is estimated to be 10,000 crore. Also, the business and GST loss will make it over 15000 to 18000 Crore rupees. I hope PM will help the state as he considers Himachal as his second home, he has been in connection with Himachal Pradesh since 1998," Singh added further. He further said, "We are committed to all the promises made to the people of the state. The state government is working on announcing a special financial package soon which will be announced by the chief minister soon." (ANI)

