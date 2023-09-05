Jharkhand: JMM candidate from Dumri casts her vote in Assembly bypolls 

Jharkhand Minister and Dumri by-poll candidate Bebi Devi cast her vote on Tuesday morning and exuded confidence in people's support. While speaking to ANI, after coming out of the polling booth, Bebi Devi said, "I have full support from the people here. I have cast my vote. Anything can only be said after September 8, when the results are announced..."

A bypoll in Jharkhand's Dumri was necessitated after the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jagarnath Mahto. JMM filed Mahto's wife, Bebi Devi, who is representing the India bloc, against NDA's Yashoda Devu and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Abdul Rizvi.

The voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am. Notably, this is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Voting for bye-elections is being held for Kerala's Puthupally, Dhupguri seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand's Bageshwar, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. The Election Commission will release the results of bye-elections on Friday, September 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)