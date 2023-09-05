BJP's Vikas Rath Yatra flagged off in MP; CM Shivraj says it's our duty to spread govt's work among public before elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): With only months remaining for the Assembly polls in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the 'Vikas Rath Yatra' from Bhopal on Tuesday. During the flagging-off ceremony, apart from the Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief VD Sharma, and state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang were present among others.

The Vikas Rath Yatra will spread the message of the initiatives of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state to the general public through the medium of videos and songs. While speaking to reporters during the day, CM Shivraj said that it is their duty to spread the developmental initiatives, taken by the government, among the general public before elections.

"It is our duty to inform the public what work we have done before the elections. And for this, our Vikas and Garib Kalyan Rath are leaving, which will spread our (government's) achievements among the public," the Chief Minister said. He said that apart from the Vikas Rath Yatra, BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras are underway and are getting huge support from the public.

"BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras are underway. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Yatras in Mandla & Sheopur District later today. The BJP government has done development of Madhya Pradesh and the welfare of the people," Chouhan added. Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

