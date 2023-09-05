Left Menu

BJP's Vikas Rath Yatra flagged off in MP; CM Shivraj says it's our duty to spread govt's work among public before elections

With only months remaining for the Assembly polls in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the 'Vikas Rath Yatra' from Bhopal on Tuesday. 

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 11:48 IST
BJP's Vikas Rath Yatra flagged off in MP; CM Shivraj says it's our duty to spread govt's work among public before elections
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): With only months remaining for the Assembly polls in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the 'Vikas Rath Yatra' from Bhopal on Tuesday. During the flagging-off ceremony, apart from the Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief VD Sharma, and state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang were present among others.

The Vikas Rath Yatra will spread the message of the initiatives of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state to the general public through the medium of videos and songs. While speaking to reporters during the day, CM Shivraj said that it is their duty to spread the developmental initiatives, taken by the government, among the general public before elections.

"It is our duty to inform the public what work we have done before the elections. And for this, our Vikas and Garib Kalyan Rath are leaving, which will spread our (government's) achievements among the public," the Chief Minister said. He said that apart from the Vikas Rath Yatra, BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras are underway and are getting huge support from the public.

"BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras are underway. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Yatras in Mandla & Sheopur District later today. The BJP government has done development of Madhya Pradesh and the welfare of the people," Chouhan added. Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023