YSRC govt is 'anti-farmer,' withdrew subsidies, welfare, alleges TDP chief

Calling the YSRC government 'anti-farmer', TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that it has withdrawn all the welfare schemes and subsidies extended to the ryots in the state.

He made these allegations after interacting with groundnut farmers at Pallepalli village of Rayadurgam Assembly constituency in Anantapur district.

“This Chief Minister has totally neglected farming while the TDP has considered Anantapur district as a special case and extended in-put subsidy to the farmers here,” said Naidu addressing a public meeting later and added that the best crop insurance was also provided.

Noting that the entire farming community in Anantapur district depended on groundnut crop, the former CM alleged that Reddy has totally neglected farming.

Further, Naidu promised the farmers that he will come to their rescue and resolve their problems permanently on TDP coming back to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)