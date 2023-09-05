Left Menu

YSRC govt is 'anti-farmer,' withdrew subsidies, welfare, alleges TDP chief

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:08 IST
YSRC govt is 'anti-farmer,' withdrew subsidies, welfare, alleges TDP chief
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling the YSRC government 'anti-farmer', TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that it has withdrawn all the welfare schemes and subsidies extended to the ryots in the state.

He made these allegations after interacting with groundnut farmers at Pallepalli village of Rayadurgam Assembly constituency in Anantapur district.

“This Chief Minister has totally neglected farming while the TDP has considered Anantapur district as a special case and extended in-put subsidy to the farmers here,” said Naidu addressing a public meeting later and added that the best crop insurance was also provided.

Noting that the entire farming community in Anantapur district depended on groundnut crop, the former CM alleged that Reddy has totally neglected farming.

Further, Naidu promised the farmers that he will come to their rescue and resolve their problems permanently on TDP coming back to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023