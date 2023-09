Scoreboard: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Mendis b Rajitha 4 Ibrahim Zadran b Rajitha 7 Gulbadin Naib lbw Pathirana 22 Rahmat Shah c Pathirana b Rajitha 45 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Rajitha b Wellalage 59 Mohammad Nabi c de Silva b Theekshana 65 Karim Janat c Karunaratne b Wellalage 22 Najibullah Zadran c sub (Hemantha) b Rajitha 23 Rashid Khan not out 27 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Samarawickrama b de Silva 0 Fazalhaq Farooqi lbw de Silva 0 Extras: 15 (lb-5, w-10) Total: 289 all-out in 37.4 overs Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-27, 3-50, 4-121, 5-201, 6-234, 7-237, 8-276, 9-289, 10-289 Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 10-0-79-4, Maheesh Theekshana 10-0-62-1, Dunith Wellalage 4-0-36-2, Matheesha Pathirana 10-0-63-1, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-32-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 1.4-0-12-2.

