India is on cusp of new era in its maritime sector: Union Minister Sonowal

In the run-up to the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023, the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that India is on the cusp of a new era in its maritime sector and that the country is beginning a journey of progress through technological advancements and infrastructure enhancement for a welcoming business environment. The event gathered eminent minds and industry leaders, igniting discussions around key opportunities, innovation, and the roadmap towards a sustainable future for the Indian Maritime industry.

"These roadshows exemplify our commitment to fostering linkages and collaboration in order to advance the Indian Maritime Industry. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and establishing GMIS 2023 as a hub driving growth while supporting our Government's broad goals are essential to our transformational journey towards maritime excellence," Sonowal said. "India is strengthening its position as a global centre for the blue economy, taking the lead in crafting the next phase of South Asia's maritime history. This roadshow highlights both our shared cultural ties and our commitment as a group to make a substantial regional impact," the Minister added.

Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India conveyed his perspective on the summit's objectives, highlighting, "Today's event mirrors our nation's collective maritime aspirations, underlining Bhubaneswar's pivotal role in this united voyage." He also added "Maritime India sets sail towards a transformative future with the ambitious Vision 2030! From record-breaking cargo traffic and port capacity growth to cutting-edge legislative reforms, India's maritime sector charts a course for international excellence. With increased autonomy and global best practices, we're making waves in ease of doing business.

The world takes note as India's Maritime prowess continues to surge, contributing 12% to global seafarers and fostering port-led industrialization. This is just the beginning of ourmaritime journey!" He further emphasized on strategic importance of promoting maritime development and connectivity in a region like Bhubaneswar, which holds both historical maritime significance and considerable economic promise. The event brought together industry experts and government officials, fostering dynamic discussions on crucial opportunities within the Indian Maritime sector. (ANI)

