Teachers Day: Sikkim CM Golay vows to bring 100 pc correction in education sector 

On the occasion of the Teachers Day celebration on Tuesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay highlighted the importance of education and promised to bring 100 per cent correction in this sector. He said that when he took over as the Chief Minister of the state only "50 per cent of work was done" in the education sector of the State, and he promised to do "100 per cent correction to a dampened education sector" in the State.

Highlighting how only "50 per cent of the work" has been done in the education sector, Golay said "We feel we have done only 50 per cent of work in terms of education so far. There is so much more to do as education is something we can never compromise. If we make a 100 per cent correction in Sikkim education, we will be one of the best states in the country". CM Golay in his address stated, "When we took over the government in 2019, the major concern we faced was the regularisation of adhoc teachers who had been working temporarily for over 22 years. We devised a policy for their regularisation based on the suggestions made by the teachers and set 8 years of service as a minimum requirement for regularisation."

"Now those teachers, who had served ad-hoc for 20 plus years, are regularized. Similar demands keep coming up from other teachers such as the pre-primary teachers who face similar concerns. We will take their suggestions and devise a policy suiting their regularisation," the CM added. On the changing dimensions of education in the country and the world, mentioning the National Education Policy as the basis, the Chief Minister said, "The dimensions of teaching have changed a lot now, it is being done as per the 21st-century requirement which the government is implementing now. Apart from the bookish knowledge we need to impart life knowledge to the students, how they must live and survive in the society".

On the occasion of Teachers Day, two national awardee teachers of 2022 were given Rs 1 lakh in assistance. Certificates were handed over to the teachers nominated by the State for National Awards this year. Collectively 12 state awardee teachers were felicitated and 25 teachers received appreciation certificates. Five principals from all over the State were given trophies for best-performing schools in board exams.

11 postgraduate and graduate teachers were handed over token appointment orders under the Sikkim Adhoc Teachers Regularization Policy 2021. The state government also launched the Education Management & Monitoring Information System (EMMIS), as a one-stop solution for all education needs of students and teachers, inclusive of attendance details, syllabus and study materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)