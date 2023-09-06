PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Didier Reynders takes over as EU competition chief - Illumina appoints new CEO after battle with investors

- Enbridge in $14 bln deal for Dominion gas utilities as U.S. energy mix shifts - Wilko break-up begins with 1,300 more job losses

Overview - The European Commission has appointed Belgium's Didier Reynders as the EU's competition chief, while incumbent commissioner Margrethe Vestager takes a leave of absence to run for the top job at the European Investment Bank.

- Illumina has appointed Jacob Thaysen as its new chief executive, as the biotech group seeks to rebuild its leadership team following a bruising battle with activist investor Carl Icahn. - Dominion Energy has agreed to sell its natural gas distribution business to Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge in a $14 billion deal that highlights momentous shifts taking place in North America's fuels sector.

- Wilko's administrators have begun to break up the collapsed discount retailer amid a fractured process, with more than 1,300 new job losses and a sale of 51 stores announced separately on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

