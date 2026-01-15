Dun & Bradstreet Settles with DOJ for $5.7 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a $5.7 million settlement with Dun & Bradstreet, resolving accusations of non-compliance with a Federal Trade Commission order. This marks a significant step in the department's enforcement of federal regulations.

The alleged violations pertain to specific compliance requirements outlined by the FTC, which Dun & Bradstreet reportedly failed to meet.

Such settlements are a reminder of the importance of adhering to regulatory standards to avoid legal and financial repercussions in business operations.