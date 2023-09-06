Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Sept 16, address public meeting in Jhanjharpur

By Amit Kumar Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar again on September 16 in Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district, under 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

A senior leader of Bihar BJP told ANI that the Union Home Minister will arrive in Bihar on September 16 and address huge public meetings in Jhanjharpur under the 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme and inform the people about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 9 Years. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also chair the meeting of Lok Sabha Core Committee and almost all top leaders of Bihar BJP including state BJP President Samrat Choudhary and MoS Home Nityanand Rai are likely to be present in the meeting including district President of Party," Bihar BJP Sources told ANI.

BJP sources further said, "During Bihar visit Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Indo-Nepal Border at Jogbani". Union Home Minister during his Bihar visit will also inaugurate the SSB battalion headquarters 8 km away from Jogbani through remote control.

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar quit NDA in Bihar and joined hands with the Grand Alliance (Mahagathabandhan) and these days he is playing an instrumental role in uniting opposition against the Narendra Modi government in the Centre. This will be Shah's sixth visit to the state in one year since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Punia which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region. Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan.

In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna and addressed Kisan Samagam organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community that he came from. On April 2, 2023, Shah visited the state fourth time and addressed a public meeting in Nawada and cancelled the program of Rohtas (Sasaram ) in view of violence in the area.

Last time Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Bihar on June 29, and addressed a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh. (ANI)

