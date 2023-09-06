“Efforts being made to uproot culture of country”: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that efforts are being made to uproot the culture of the country that is based on truth. "The roots of our culture are based on truth, though efforts are being made to uproot this culture," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering of senior citizens in Nagpur on Tuesday.

He further said that the family system is collapsing across the world but India has survived this crisis as "truth" is its foundation. Bhagwat also termed the increasing tendency to fulfilment of worldly pleasures and the attempt by some to justify it through their philosophy as "cultural Marxism".

"This inclination towards worldly pleasures has crossed the limit. Some people try to justify this tendency to fulfil worldly pleasures because of their selfishness. This is what is called cultural Marxism today. These people support such immorality by giving it a good name. They do this because such chaos in the society helps them, and they can establish their supremacy," the RSS chief said. However, amid the ongoing row over the Centre's call for renaming India as Bharat Aam Adami Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that the RSS-led by Mohan Bhagwat wants to change the Constitution of the country by 'removing' the word 'India' with Bharat.

Notably earlier this month, Mohan Bhagwat said that people should use the name "Bharat" instead of India, and urged people to inculcate the habit. Further, citing the media reports which claim that the Central government is 'planning' to remove the word India from the Constitution, Sanjay Singh questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat have 'hate' for Bhim Rao Ambedkar who was responsible for drafting the constitution.

"Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar wrote in the constitution--"India That Is Bharat". But Modi and RSS who hate Babasaheb want to change the constitution. Why do Bhagwat and Modi hate Babasaheb so much?" Sanjay Singh said in his post on 'X'. (ANI)

