UP: NIA cracks down on CPI (Maoist) revival with multiple raids across the state 

In a fresh crackdown against Naxals, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized money receipt books and several digital devices among other incriminating documents in a day-long raids conducted on Tuesday at eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh. The NIA raids was against attempts by leaders and cadres of Naxals or CPI (Maoist) to revive the banned terrorist organisation. Raids were conducted at the premises of accused and suspects at eight locations in Prayagraj, Chandauli, Varanasi, Deoria and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh, said the NIA.

"Several digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, compact discs and memory cards, were seized during the raids, along with SIM cards, naxal literature, books, pamphlets, pocket diaries, money receipt books and other incriminating documents," said the anti-terror agency. NIA investigations indicate that several frontal organisations and students wings have been tasked to motivate and recruit cadres and propagate the ideology of CPI (Maoist ) with the intent of waging a war against the Government of India, it said.

"They were conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence in furtherance of this agenda" the agency added. Investigations have also revealed that Pramod Mishra was leading the cadres and sympathizers and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) in the efforts to revive the terror organisation, said the agency.

The raids were conducted on Tuesday in the case (RC-01/2023/NIA-LKW). Earlier, last month, Bihar Police had arrested one Rohit Vidyarthi, the brother of Ritesh Vidyarthi whose wife is named in the FIR relating to the case. Rohit's interrogation had further led the State Police to the arrest of Pramod Mishra, CC Member and In-Charge of the NRB (Northern Regional Bureau) of CPI (Maoist). Following these arrests, the state police had seized arms, ammunition and a Gun factory, where a lathe had been installed for making parts of weapons and assembling countrymade weapons in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR filed by the NIA in connection with the case earlier had named accused Manish Azad and Ritesh Vidyarthi, along with their associates Vishwavijay, Seema Azad, Amita Shireen, Kripa Shankar, Soni Azad, Akanksha Azad and Rajesh Azad as some of the key accused working to further the CPI (Maoist) revival attempts. (ANI)

