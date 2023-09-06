IMF projects Saudi Arabia budget deficit at 1.2% of GDP in 2023
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Saudi Arabia to swing to a fiscal deficit of 1.2% of GDP in 2023, from a surplus of 2.5% in 2022, it said in its latest assessment report on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's economy grew 8.7% last year on the back of high oil prices, allowing it to record its first budget surplus in almost a decade. But cuts to production this year and lower prices are expected to hit oil revenues and weigh on growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Monetary Fund
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia's
Advertisement