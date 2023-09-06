Left Menu

GAIL Gas commences PNG supply to industrial customers in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district

A broad range of industries like chemicals, food processing, engineering goods, power generation, glass industries, etc, are using industrial PNG. GAIL Gas has laid about 300 km of pipeline network in Adityapur-Gamaharia area and has been supplying gas to domestic customers in Adityapur-Gamharia areas.

GAIL Gas Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, has commenced Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply to its industrial customers in Adityapur under Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday, an official statement said.

GAIL Gas Limited has commenced supplying PNG to its first industrial customer M/s Omni Auto Limited in Adityapur Industrial Area, Phase 7, the statement said.

Over 550 industrial units operate in Adityapur-Gamariah industrial area and five industrial houses have already signed agreement to avail the facility while some others have lined up for it.

Natural Gas is a versatile fuel which is gaining immense popularity for industrial usages. A broad range of industries like chemicals, food processing, engineering goods, power generation, glass industries, etc, are using industrial PNG. GAIL Gas has laid about 300 km of pipeline network in Adityapur-Gamaharia area and has been supplying gas to domestic customers in Adityapur-Gamharia areas. The company has also commissioned eight CNG stations in Adityapur, Kandra Seraikela, NH-33 in Seraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum districts and are planning to add more.

GAIL Gas Limited has been implementing City Gas Distribution Project in Saraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum District.

