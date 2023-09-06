"No minister other than authorized person should speak on G-20 meeting:" PM Modi in Council of Ministers meeting

In view of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers and instructed his ministers that "no minister other than the authorized person should speak on the G-20 meeting." According to the sources, "In the Council of Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave advice to his ministers, saying that no minister other than the authorized person should speak at the G-20 meeting."

The sources further added that "The ministers attending the dinner organized on September 9 should reach the Parliament House complex in their own vehicles and to reach the venue they should board the buses." The Chief Ministers invited for the dinner will also reach the Parliament House complex in their vehicles and will go from there by bus to the venue, they added.

Meanwhile, the Ministers and the Chief Minister will reach the Parliament House complex for dinner by 5:50 pm and reach the venue by 6:30 pm. In the Council of Ministers meeting, PM Modi also instructed the ministers not to speak on India and India dispute, sources said.

"PM Modi also gave permission to speak on Sanatan Dharma controversy with conditions," they added. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. (ANI)

