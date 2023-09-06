G20 summit: AAP headquarters to remain closed to public from September 8 to 10

Left Menu

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that its headquarters in the national capital will remain closed to the public from September 8 to 10 in view of the upcoming G20 summit. 

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that its headquarters in the national capital will remain closed to the public from September 8 to 10 in view of the upcoming G20 summit. "Due to G-20 Summit 2023 at New Delhi, Our office will remain closed to the public from 8th Sept to 10th Sept 2023," read an official release by the AAP.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Minister Atishi announced that all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed from September 8-10 in view of the big-ticket summit that will draw heads of state, delegates and representatives of international organisations to the national capital. The AAP leader also said Delhi was all decked up to welcome the delegates.

Adressing a press conference along with Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday, Atishi said, "In view of the G20 summit, all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to 10." Atishi added that major arterial roads have been revamped and beautified to welcome foreign dignitaries.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian President Justin Trudeau, among others, will attend the two-day summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Chinese President XI Xinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will, however, give the summit a miss. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Centre, on Wednesday, launched the 'G20 India' mobile app for seamless and smooth functioning with Indian and foreign delegates. The G20 India mobile app, equipped with language options for all member countries, will also help delegates access UPI and navigational facilities during the summit. (ANI)

