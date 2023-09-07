France's Le Maire urges TotalEnergies to maintain cap on fuel prices
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he wanted French oil giant TotalEnergies to maintain beyond Dec. 31 a cap on fuel prices, adding his priority was to accelerate the fight against inflation.
Le Maire also told Franceinfo radio French economic growth was "solid".
