French Biathlon Team Shines at Milano Cortina, Challenges Norwegian Olympic Record

In the final biathlon race of the Milano Cortina Games, France came tantalizingly close to equaling Norway's Olympic medal record. The French team claimed gold and silver in the women's mass start, culminating in a total of 13 medals, just one shy of Norway's 14-medal milestone.

The vigorous rivalry between France and Norway has escalated as both nations consistently achieved podium finishes. France's men and women's teams, led by athletes like Quentin Fillon Maillet and Oceane Michelon, delivered electrifying performances throughout the Games.

Despite missing the record, French coach Simon Fourcade expressed his satisfaction and optimism for future competitions. Both French and Norwegian teams look forward to challenging each other in the next Olympic cycle.