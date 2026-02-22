Left Menu

French Biathlon Team Shines at Milano Cortina, Challenges Norwegian Olympic Record

France's biathlon team narrowly missed matching Norway's record for most medals at a single Winter Olympics, set at 14 in 2022. With stellar performances from both men's and women's teams, France secured 13 medals. The rivalry between the two nations promises intense competition in future Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:20 IST
French Biathlon Team Shines at Milano Cortina, Challenges Norwegian Olympic Record

In the final biathlon race of the Milano Cortina Games, France came tantalizingly close to equaling Norway's Olympic medal record. The French team claimed gold and silver in the women's mass start, culminating in a total of 13 medals, just one shy of Norway's 14-medal milestone.

The vigorous rivalry between France and Norway has escalated as both nations consistently achieved podium finishes. France's men and women's teams, led by athletes like Quentin Fillon Maillet and Oceane Michelon, delivered electrifying performances throughout the Games.

Despite missing the record, French coach Simon Fourcade expressed his satisfaction and optimism for future competitions. Both French and Norwegian teams look forward to challenging each other in the next Olympic cycle.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel
2
Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

 Global
3
How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

 India
4
Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026