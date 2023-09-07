Chandrayaan makes landing at pandals: Chhattisgarh’s 120 ft Ganeshotsav pandal to showcase  lunar mission success

The successful lunar mission of India - Chandrayaan-3 made a landing at Chhattisgarh's 120 ft Ganeshotsav pandal that showcases the thrill of soft-landing of the mission on the Moon's South Pole. The pandal at Chhatisgarh imitates the model of Chandrayaan-3. A glimpse of this is also visible in the pandal being built for Ganeshotsav in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur.

This year, Ganesh Utsav will start on September 19. Many big Ganesh Utsav committees in the capital are getting big pandals prepared on special themes. Like every year, this year a different type of pandal is being built in Kali Bari in Chhattisgarh. This time, a Chandrayaan-3 rocket-like pandal of 120 feet in height and 70 feet in width is being built in Kali Bari.

Thirty artisans from Kolkata are working day and night to make this attractive pandal. The whole pandal is being made using bamboo. The main artisans say," Thousands of bamboo have been used in it, and apart from this, plywood is also being used. It would take about 45 days to complete it. We will complete it and hand it over to the committee two days before the installation of the Ganesh idol."

Meanwhile, Jay Bhole Ganesh Committee member Vijay Baghel said that this will be the largest pandal in Chhattisgarh, in the form of Chandrayaan-3. It will be a grand and attractive pandal that will be discussed all over Chhattisgarh. "The idol of Lord Shri Ganpati Ji is to be installed in the Chandrayaan-3 pandal. The height of the idol will be 17 feet, and the width will be 26 feet, in which the form of nine planets will be given. There will also be a presentation of an attractive tableau in this pandal where aliens will stand on the moon waving the tricolour," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)