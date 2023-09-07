Left Menu

Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital and the neighbouring Haryana. 

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital and neighbouring Haryana. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the IMD wrote, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) Farukhnagar, Rewari (Haryana).

In addition, the weather department forecasted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Alipur, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Dwarka, Palam), Loharu (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (U.P.) Pilani, Jhunjunu (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours", the IMD said on 'X'.

Earlier in July, heavy rains and the release of water from Hathnikund barrage based in Haryana caused floods in the low-lying areas of the national capital and the adjoining areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

