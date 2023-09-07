Inland Waterways Authority of India strengthens operations at Pandu, Dhubri Ports; aims at export of 3 million MT from Assam by 2025

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has strengthened its operations and management (O&M) functions at its Pandu and Dhubri port with an aim to boost cargo export from Assam and the Northeast to Bangladesh and South Asia. The IWAI is the nodal agency of inland waterways in India under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The operation and management of the Pandu and Dhubri terminals, both under the absolute control of IWAI, through a private operator is being done to increase the efficiency of the terminals and cargo movement on National Waterway-2 and Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes, according to an official statement. This model has proved efficient in other ports like GR Jetty at Kolkata and Haldia terminal in improving the performance of the ports and viability for unlocking trade potential in the region, it said.

It is aimed at improving the cargo movement of existing 0.5 million metric tonnes (MT) to increase to 3 million MT of exports from Assam and the Northeast. This new agreement is also likely to generate potential employment to at least 73,000 man-days of employment per year during the tenure of the agreement. This Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will bring in efficiency and perseverance from the private O&M contractor to bring in cargo for export to both ports, while the IWAI will provide the necessary guidance for smooth movement towards attaining its goal of 3 million MT cargo from Dhubri and Pandu ports within the first two years, from the existing movement of 0.5 million MT cargo.

A Selvakumar, Regional Director (Pandu), (IWAI), said, "Let me first clarify that neither Pandu nor Dhubri ports were privatised. We have only engaged a specialist contractor who will be operating and managing the cargo from both ports. The contractor was selected through due process of law through a competitive national bidding basis. Also, before tendering these terminals to O&M, a detailed study was also carried out to decide on a suitable and most appropriate transaction model. "A number of discussions were held with the stakeholders/local operators at Pandu & Dhubri as well as other places. Based on the outcome of the discussions with the stakeholders/private operators, the process of giving out the terminal on an operation & management basis was initiated," Selvakumar added.

The PPP model will bring in global best practices which is going to unlock huge potential for trade enhancement in both Pandu and Dhubri ports. The various charges for loading and unloading of cargo were also decided with due consultation with the stakeholders and the rates were fixed by IWAI. These rates include advanced mechanical handling equipment to increase the efficiency of the loading and unloading of cargo at terminals.

The present system will usher in a more transparent and professional logistics system. It is to be noted that if the MCRCV is not met by the operator, then a financial penalty will be imposed along with a reduction of the contract period, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)