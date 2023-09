Tennis-US Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show courts on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (play starts not before 1900 GMT/3PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Ben Shelton (U.S.) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond )

