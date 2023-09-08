Left Menu

Minor oil spill near Pirwadi beach near Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 17:58 IST
Minor oil spill near Pirwadi beach near Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixnio
A minor crude oil spill was reported at the seashore near Pirwadi beach of Uran in Navi Mumbai but the spill was soon arrested, sources said.

The spill was reported around 0545 hours on Friday.

The Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of ONGC Uran rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the root cause was detected and the spill stopped.

Corrective measures were taken and the spill was arrested immediately, they said.

The cause of the spill was not immediately known.

Undersea pipelines bring crude oil from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Arabian Sea to Uran before it is transferred to refineries for processing into fuels like petrol and diesel.

The pipeline had spills in the past, too, the last major one being in 2013.

Sources said government authorities have been briefed by ONGC management about the incident.

It was assured that there is no reason for panic as the spilled oil quantity was very small and it is being recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

