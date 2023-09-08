Special Campaign 2.0: A stride towards 'swachhta' by the Ministry of Mines

The Ministry of Mines has concluded its Special Campaign 2.0, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and cleanliness across its various departments. Running from November 2022 to August 2023, this initiative proved to be a resounding success, with a multitude of achievements, read the Ministry of Mines press release.

The campaign, launched in October 2022 by the Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, set a noble goal of "giving back to the environment." This objective was pursued through several initiatives, including rainwater harvesting, compost pit projects, cleaning of lakes and ponds and adopting eco-friendly waste disposal practices, read the press release.

One of the notable achievements was the implementation of rainwater harvesting structures in buildings owned by the Ministry of Mines. Additionally, sites were designated for Vermi Compost Pit Projects, further contributing to eco-friendly waste management. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, while reviewing the campaign's progress, suggested waste segregation in departmental canteens, a recommendation that was promptly executed by the Ministry.

Furthermore, similar guidelines were proposed for departmental canteens at Shastri Bhawan, and the Ministry of Education was tasked with issuing these guidelines. The Government School of Insurance and Technology Integration (GSITI) in Hyderabad emerged as a role model for waste management practices, read the release.

The institution initiated waste segregation in its hostel canteen and utilized bio waste for compost production. Additionally, GSITI transformed unused land into an open-air gym, benefiting trainees, employees, and the public. Perhaps one of the aspects of the campaign was the removal of approximately 2,743 files, which freed up an impressive 34,549 square feet of space, the release said.

This space was not only cleared but also modernized to create a more conducive working environment. The corridors of the Ministry of Mines were adorned with paintings and potted plants, enhancing the overall aesthetics and serving as venues for significant events such as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns, read the release.

Director-level officers were assigned the task of inspecting office spaces and submitting reports, ensuring that cleanliness and eco-friendly practices were upheld consistently across all organisations and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Mines, read the release. This Special Campaign 2.0 has left an impact, with a cleaner and more environmentally conscious Ministry of Mines, setting an example for other government departments and organizations to follow.

The Ministry also reported a revenue of Rs 172,130,148 generated from scrap disposal, highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of their efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)