MP CM Chouhan visits Mahakaleshwar temple to thank Baba Mahakal for good rain in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district and expressed gratitude to Baba Mahakal for good rain in the state. After worshipping Lord Mahakal, CM Chouhan told reporters, "I have come to pay obeisance to Mahakal Maharaj. When we came here last Monday (September 4), there was a famine situation in the state, due to lack of water the crops had started drying up and at many places there were cracks in the fields. The faces of the farmers were dull and they were in great trouble."

At that time he prayed to Baba Mahakal that there is panic in the state, due to lack of water many types of problems have arisen. There is a huge gap in the demand and supply of electricity. The only prayer he had made to Baba Mahakal was to shower blessings. May there be good rains, may there be such rains that the crops in the fields are saved. There should be happiness on the withered faces of the farmers, the chief minister said. He also said, "Farming means the entire economy, if farming is good then the businessman's shop will also run. If the businessman's shop will run then the goods made in the factories will also be lifted and the factories will also run, capital will be generated and investment will come as well."

"Everything depended on rain. So, I had prayed to Mahakal Maharaj for rain. If the prayer is made with a true heart then it is fulfilled. The prayers of the people of the state have been accepted and good rainfall has prevailed in Madhya Pradesh within a week. I have come again to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal," he added. The CM also urged the public to worship the God in their respective temples according to their traditions.

"It is raining well today, so again I have come to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal. May all be happy, may all be healthy, may all be prosperous, may all be well-being, may there be good crops, may women be empowered, may investment come to Madhya Pradesh, should employment opportunities increase, should there be good education and may all together grow further," Chouhan said. He will not leave any stone unturned in his efforts, but prayed to Mahakal Maharaj that his blessings remain the same, he added. (ANI)

