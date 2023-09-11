Left Menu

ITC launches dairy products in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified city-based conglomerate ITC Limited Monday announced its entry in the dairy business in Jharkhand with the launch of various products under its 'Aashirvaad Svasti' brand.

The company will offer a slew of dairy products like milk, curd, paneer, lassi and `mishti doi' (sweet curd) to the consumers of the state, a company statement said.

Sanjay Singal, ITC chief operating officer (dairy and beverages), said the company has expanded its milk-based offerings to Jharkhand after establishing a strong brand presence in Bihar and West Bengal. ''The dairy products offered by the company are differentiated and innovative and have become an established brand in these two states within a short span of five years,'' he said in the statement. The Aashirvaad Svasti dairy products will be available across 2000 general and modern trade outlets across Jharkhand, it added.

