Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu "falsely" implicated for questioning Jagan's corruption, alleges TDP 

TDP Leader Kesineni Chinni on Monday lashed out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh for the arrest of his party chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case alleging that he was "falsely implicated in the case for questioning the corruption of YSR Congress Party government". "The case was filed against him (Chandrababu Naidu) illegally. YSR Congress Party government is looting money through illegal mining and liquor. Chandrababu Naidu questioned this corruption. That is why he was falsely implicated," Chinni said.

Naidu was arrested by a team of CID sleuths in the early hours of Saturday from Nandyal and he was sent to judicial remand for 14 days by a court in Vijayawada on Sunday. Allegation against Chandrababu Naidu is that when he was Chief Minister of the state from 2014 to 2019, he along with 36 others swindled about 371 crore belonging to the Andra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. Chinni said that the TDP chief would come out stronger.

"Under Jagan's rule, corruption and anarchy are prevailing in the state. The state will come on the path of development only when Jagan is thrown out and Chandrababu Naidu becomes Chief Minister of the state," Chinni added. TDP on Monday termed the arrest a "political vendetta".

"It is a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested and sent to jail without producing any kind of evidence in court. I have with me a copy of the remand report submitted by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. There is not even a single line in this report to prove that Chandrababu Naidu had committed any kind of corruption. It is purely a political vendetta," the TDP spokesperson said. TDP leaders also staged a sit-in protest against the arrest of the TDP Chief at Telangana TDP Headquarters, NTR Bhavan, Hyderabad and raised slogans against his arrest.

Speaking to ANI, TDP leader Aravind Kumar Goud said that Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the development of both Telugu states. He further said that Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking revenge by arresting Chandrababu Naidu. TDP workers held a protest on Monday at various places across the state including Amaravati, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Chittoor, and West Godavari against the arrest and judicial custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP activists pelted stones on a bus in Chittoor district as the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus came out of the depot. Protestors also set tires ablaze on the road. (ANI)

