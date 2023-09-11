Left Menu

Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu "falsely" implicated for questioning Jagan's corruption, alleges TDP 

TDP Leader Kesineni Chinni on Monday lashed out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh for the arrest of his party chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case alleging that he was "falsely implicated in the case for questioning the corruption of YSR Congress Party government". 

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:55 IST
Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu "falsely" implicated for questioning Jagan's corruption, alleges TDP 
TDP Leader Kesineni Chinni (Photo/X/@KesineniS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TDP Leader Kesineni Chinni on Monday lashed out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh for the arrest of his party chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case alleging that he was "falsely implicated in the case for questioning the corruption of YSR Congress Party government". "The case was filed against him (Chandrababu Naidu) illegally. YSR Congress Party government is looting money through illegal mining and liquor. Chandrababu Naidu questioned this corruption. That is why he was falsely implicated," Chinni said.

Naidu was arrested by a team of CID sleuths in the early hours of Saturday from Nandyal and he was sent to judicial remand for 14 days by a court in Vijayawada on Sunday. Allegation against Chandrababu Naidu is that when he was Chief Minister of the state from 2014 to 2019, he along with 36 others swindled about 371 crore belonging to the Andra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. Chinni said that the TDP chief would come out stronger.

"Under Jagan's rule, corruption and anarchy are prevailing in the state. The state will come on the path of development only when Jagan is thrown out and Chandrababu Naidu becomes Chief Minister of the state," Chinni added. TDP on Monday termed the arrest a "political vendetta".

"It is a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested and sent to jail without producing any kind of evidence in court. I have with me a copy of the remand report submitted by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. There is not even a single line in this report to prove that Chandrababu Naidu had committed any kind of corruption. It is purely a political vendetta," the TDP spokesperson said. TDP leaders also staged a sit-in protest against the arrest of the TDP Chief at Telangana TDP Headquarters, NTR Bhavan, Hyderabad and raised slogans against his arrest.

Speaking to ANI, TDP leader Aravind Kumar Goud said that Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the development of both Telugu states. He further said that Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking revenge by arresting Chandrababu Naidu. TDP workers held a protest on Monday at various places across the state including Amaravati, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Chittoor, and West Godavari against the arrest and judicial custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP activists pelted stones on a bus in Chittoor district as the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus came out of the depot. Protestors also set tires ablaze on the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023