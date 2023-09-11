Flight operations begin at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat

Flight operations at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat commenced with the arrival of the first flight from Indore. The flight was welcomed on Sunday by lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of dignitaries and a customary water cannon salute.

A total of 11 flights operated on the first day with 2,546 passengers travelling through the new airport, Airports Authority of India said in a statement on Monday. The New International Airport in Hirasar at Rajkot, Gujarat which is one of the important gateways connecting Western part of Gujarat to the rest of India and world, was inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on July 27 in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries.

The airport's terminal building is capable to serve 500 passengers during peak hours; further airport terminal capacity will be increased to 2800 passengers during peak hours and 35 lakh passengers annually. 3040 meters long runway of the airport is equipped with Instrument Landing System (ILS) for facilitation of 24x7 operations. The airport is suitable for parking of 14 aircraft to cater to more flights.

The New Airport at Rajkot has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features that will not only enhance ease of travel, but will also help to reduce carbon footprint. Rajkot's cultural vibrancy has inspired the design of the terminal of the airport and depicts art forms from Lippan art to to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors.

Second International Airport at Rajkot will provide direct connectivity for International travelers visiting Rajkot; nearby areas of Saurashtra and boost Trade, Tourism, Education, Heavy and Small Scale Industries of the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)