Left Menu

FAO launches Emergency Livelihood Response Plan to address food insecurity in Sudan

The Plan builds on FAO’s work to address extreme vulnerabilities triggered by the ongoing conflict on small-scale farming, herding and fishing communities.

FAO | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:34 IST
FAO launches Emergency Livelihood Response Plan to address food insecurity in Sudan
“Millions of people across the Sudan are facing a battle for survival as the food security crisis worsens”, said Hongjie Yang, FAO Representative in the Sudan.  Image Credit: Flickr

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched an Emergency Livelihood Response Plan to address growing food insecurity in Sudan, providing communities with emergency seeds and livestock treatment kits, as well as  veterinary and fisheries support and equipment.

The Plan builds on FAO’s work to address extreme vulnerabilities triggered by the ongoing conflict on small-scale farming, herding and fishing communities. It complements FAO’s recently completed emergency seed distribution campaign. That initiative helped farmers maximize cereal production, avoid depletion of assets and promote seed diversification. The expected production will contribute to meet the cereal needs of at least 13 million and up to 19 million people for the upcoming 2023 harvest. 

“Millions of people across the Sudan are facing a battle for survival as the food security crisis worsens”, said Hongjie Yang, FAO Representative in the Sudan.  “This emergency response plan aims to provide farming, herding and fishing families with the basics they need to keep production going and feed themselves and their communities.”

Seeds, animals and livestock vaccination campaigns

Under the plan, to support a total of 10.1 million people, households most in need will receive certified quality seeds – cowpea, groundnut, millet, okra and sorghum for the 2024 summer season, and chickpea, cucumber, pigeon pea, tomato and watermelon for the 2023 winter season. They will also receive training to adopt good agricultural practices, such as better handling of farm commodities after harvest.

Vulnerable people who have lost productive assets will be supported through the restocking of animals. This will result in immediate improvements to food security and nutrition, enabling herders to produce 4 to5 litres of milk/day.

Crucially, in a context of conflict, FAO’s plan will support the implementation of mass vaccination campaigns to protect 6 million sheep, goats and cattle against the most prevalent and devastating diseases, including peste des petits ruminants, sheep and goat pox and foot-and-mouth disease.

FAO also aims to assist 50 000 people (10 000 fishing households) with fishing inputs (such as fishing boats and gear) and related training, to ensure steady access to high-protein, quality foods and maintain functional local economies. 

Much of the support to most vulnerable farming and livestock herding households will be delivered using a combination of unconditional cash assistance and livelihood input packages (seeds, tools, etc.) combined with training. This will help address the fact that during the dry season, spanning from November to May, farmers practicing rainfed agriculture face a “hunger gap”, while herding communities struggle with water scarcity, diminishing pastures and weakened animal health, leading to economic strain and a decrease in food consumption patterns.

Funding needs for implementation

In order to implement the plan over the next 12 months and reach the targeted farmers, herders and fishers in 17 of the Sudan’s most food-insecure states, FAO will require $123 million.

 

FAO last month warned about the severity of the escalating food crisis in the Sudan. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase (IPC) projections, over 20.3 million people, representing more than 42 percent of the population in the country, are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between July and September 2023, nearly double the figure from May 2022. Nearly 14 million people are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and nearly 6.3 million people facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of acute hunger. More information on the IPC hunger classification system can be found here.

 

The ongoing  violence has resulted in the displacement of over 3.8 million people across the country and forced more than 960 000 individuals to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023