SC stays Telangana HC order disqualifying Gadwal BRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy

Giving an interim relief to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader (BRS) leader Krishna Mohan Reddy, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Telangana HC order that had disqualified him as Gadwal BRS MLA. The matter was listed before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, who also sought responses from the respondents concerned in the matter.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Krishna Mohan Reddy has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court over his disqualification as MLA. Earlier the Telangana High Court had disqualified Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy for submitting a false affidavit in the 2018 Assembly elections and declared BJP National Vice President DK Aruna as the MLA of the Gadwal constituency as she was the runner-up in the election.

The Telangana High Court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on Krishna Mohan Reddy and ordered him to pay an additional Rs 50,000 as a cost to the petitioner. (ANI)

