ISRO conducts training programme for 35 Bhutan officials in Thimphu

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) major centres Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Space Applications Centre (SAC), and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) are conducting training in Thimphu, Bhutan for about 35 officials. "Experts from IIRS, SAC, and NRSC are conducting training in Thimphu for about 35 officials," ISRO posted on X (Former Twitter).

Taking to X India in Bhutan posted, "The Indian Space Research Organisation in collaboration with GovTech inaugurated a 5-day training for officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan on applications of remote sensing technology for good governance." Earlier ISRO successfully launched India's first solar mission, Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan-3.

India's first solar mission, Aditya L1 has successfully performed the third earth-bound manoeuvre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday. "The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 296 km x 71767 km," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on September 5, Aditya L1 successfully performed the second earth-bound manoeuvre, attaining an orbit of 282 km x 40225 km. After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South pole of the moon, the ISRO launched the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 2.

It carried seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.

Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1 per cent of the Earth-Sun distance. The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun. (ANI)

