India's Resilient Journey: 25 Years After Bhuj Earthquake

The Ministry of Home Affairs' tableau on Republic Day marked 25 years since the Bhuj earthquake, pivotal in India's disaster management evolution. The event celebrated transformation from reactive to proactive disaster response, emphasizing resilience, preparedness, and the commitment to a safer future with institutions like NDMA and NDRF at the forefront.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:38 IST
On Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs paid tribute to 25 years of the Bhuj earthquake, a milestone in India's disaster management history. The tableau included the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), showcasing the nation's journey from reactive to proactive disaster response.

The Bhuj earthquake was a watershed moment, prompting the shift to an institutionalized framework focused on disaster risk reduction. This transformation led to safer housing, resilient infrastructure, and cultural heritage restoration, laying the foundation for India's modern disaster management architecture.

Commemorating this pivotal moment, the tableau symbolized resilience and preparedness, affirming India's commitment to building a safer nation. With its unique climatic and topographic conditions, India consistently faces natural hazards. Consequently, NDRF and NDMA play crucial roles in ensuring technology-driven relief and proactive responses to safeguard the nation's prosperity and safety.

