Galileo Launch, Doomsday Countdown, AI for Weather & Ancient Marine Life Unearthed

The European Union's space agency has inked a deal to deploy its next-generation Galileo satellites utilizing the Ariane 6 launcher. This new phase in space technology sees the Ariane 6, fresh from completing its first mission, propelling two additional Galileo satellites into orbit.

The Doomsday Clock, a symbol of perceived global peril, ticks nearer to catastrophe as atomic scientists move it to 85 seconds before midnight. Causal factors include escalating tensions among nuclear-armed states and emerging AI threats, amidst conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Hong Kong's scientific team introduces an AI-based forecasting tool that's capable of predicting severe weather, like thunderstorms, hours in advance. This advancement could significantly enhance emergency responses, offering more robust preparations against increasing climatic extremities. Meanwhile, in China, newly discovered fossils highlight marine biodiversity existing just after the first mass extinction.

(With inputs from agencies.)