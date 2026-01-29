Left Menu

Galileo Launch, Doomsday Countdown, AI for Weather & Ancient Marine Life Unearthed

The EU signed a contract to launch Galileo satellites with Ariane 6. The Doomsday Clock is closer to midnight due to rising nuclear tensions and AI risks. A Hong Kong AI model predicts weather more accurately. Chinese fossils reveal thriving marine life post-first mass extinction over 500 million years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 02:28 IST
Galileo Launch, Doomsday Countdown, AI for Weather & Ancient Marine Life Unearthed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's space agency has inked a deal to deploy its next-generation Galileo satellites utilizing the Ariane 6 launcher. This new phase in space technology sees the Ariane 6, fresh from completing its first mission, propelling two additional Galileo satellites into orbit.

The Doomsday Clock, a symbol of perceived global peril, ticks nearer to catastrophe as atomic scientists move it to 85 seconds before midnight. Causal factors include escalating tensions among nuclear-armed states and emerging AI threats, amidst conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Hong Kong's scientific team introduces an AI-based forecasting tool that's capable of predicting severe weather, like thunderstorms, hours in advance. This advancement could significantly enhance emergency responses, offering more robust preparations against increasing climatic extremities. Meanwhile, in China, newly discovered fossils highlight marine biodiversity existing just after the first mass extinction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026