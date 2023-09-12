Left Menu

Telangana: Over 100 school students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Nizamabad

Over 100 students fall sick due to suspected food poisoning at a school in Telangana's Nizamabad.

Telangana: Over 100 school students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Nizamabad
Over 100 students of the Kasturba Gandhi School in Telangana's Nizamabad district were hospitalised after they fell ill after having dinner, an official said on Tuesday. The students complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad.

Their condition is stable now, the official said. "Some students complained about stomachache last night after dinner. A few students also puked. Later, the authorities shifted them to the hospital. After primary treatment, they have been shifted to the GGH. Yesterday, there were around 272 students. Now, 103 students have been kept under observation at the GGH hospital. All the students are stable now", Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, District Collector, Nizamabad said.

"Action will be taken against those responsible. Parents of the students have been informed. It is a case of mild food poisoning. Students who recover soon will be discharged by this evening", the district collector said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

