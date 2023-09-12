Left Menu

Bihar: Miffed over poor seating arrangements in school, girl students vandalise official’s car

Several female students of a government school in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday vandalised the vehicle of an Education Department officer while holding a protest alleging lack of basic facilities in their school.

Bihar: Miffed over poor seating arrangements in school, girl students vandalise official's car
A visual of the protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several female students of a government school in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday vandalised the vehicle of an Education Department officer while holding a protest alleging lack of basic facilities in their school. The agitating students of Girls' High School, Mahnar said they were distressed over poor seating arrangements at the school.

Neeraj Kumar, the sub-divisional officer (SDO), Mahnar, conceded that the school admitted more students than its available seating capacity, forcing several girls to sit outside the classroom. "The basic problem is the lack of adequate seats in the classroom. The school authorities let in more students than could be accommodated in the classroom. The girls, who have been forced to sit outside, blocked the road and vandalised the official's vehicle.

Later, the local police pacified the agitating students and enforced order," Kumar said. The official said that the school administration was considering the possibility of holding the classes in two shifts. (ANI)

