Left Menu

EMS Ltd IPO subscribed over 75 times on final day of offer

The price range for the offer was Rs 200-211 per share.The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.EMS Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors.Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:50 IST
EMS Ltd IPO subscribed over 75 times on final day of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday, with heavy participation from institutional buyers.

The share sale received bids for 81,21,02,970 shares against 1,07,87,431 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 153.02 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 82.32 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 29.79 times. The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 146.24 crore and the offer for sale of up to 82,94,118 equity shares. The price range for the offer was Rs 200-211 per share.

The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

EMS Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes. Khambatta Securities was the manager to the offer.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023