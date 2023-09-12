Left Menu

PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 49,000 cr petchem complex in Bina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of Rs 49,000 crore petrochemicals complex and refinery expansion project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCL Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh.The project will bring prosperity and happiness in the entire region of Bundelkhand, an official statement said.BPCL plans to expand Bina refinery capacity from 7.8 million tonnes per annum to 11 million tonnes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:00 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 49,000 cr petchem complex in Bina
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of Rs 49,000 crore petrochemicals complex and refinery expansion project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will ''bring prosperity and happiness in the entire region of Bundelkhand,'' an official statement said.

BPCL plans to expand Bina refinery capacity from 7.8 million tonnes per annum to 11 million tonnes. The project would also produce more than 2200 kiloton petrochemical products.

''The entire project would be completed in five years,'' it said.

The ethylene cracker complex will use captive feedstock like naphtha, LPG and kerosene from the Bina refinery.

''This petrochemical complex would open the door for various downstream business manufacturing units in the field of plastic, pipes, packaging material, plastic sheets, automobile parts, medical equipment, moulded furniture, and other items of domestic and industrial use,'' the statement said.

Government of Madhya Pradesh is supporting the project by providing fiscal incentives under State-GST refund, interest-free loan and interest subsidy assistance, concessional power and exemption of stamp duty.

''There will be large employment generation potential in downstream industries, ancillaries and service units,'' it said. ''The project is aligned with India's aspiration of Atmanirbhar Bharat providing by establishing a global manufacturing hub for chemicals and petrochemicals while moving towards realizing the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023