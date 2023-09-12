Assam police seize 24 kg of ganja, 3 arrested

Assam Police on Tuesday seized 24 kg of ganja and arrested three persons at the Dhekiajuli area in Sonitpur, Assam, officials said. The arrested accused have been identified as Santosh Basumutary, Mixing Mushahary, and Mangal Narzary.

According to police, a team from the Dhekiajuli police set up naka checking at the Dhekiajuli town area and caught three persons along with recovering 24 kg of ganja from their possession. Surajit Manta, a police officer at Dhekiajuli police station said, "We received information that, three persons are carrying a large quantity of ganja from the Mazbat area and accordingly we set up naka checking."

"We have arrested all three persons," Surajit Manta, the police officer said. A case has been registered, and the police were further investigating the matter. (ANI)

