230-kilometer-long Kargil-Zanskar Road upgrade initiated: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said in Ladakh the upgrade and widening of the 230-kilometer-long Kargil-Zanskar Road, which is a vital segment of National Highway 301 has been initiated. In a series of tweets he said this extensive project, divided into 8 packages, has seen the successful completion of Pkg 5, with Pkg 6 and 7 scheduled for this fiscal year. The Minister said these 3 packages encompass a staggering 97.726 Km, featuring 13 major bridges, 18 minor bridges, and an astounding 620 box culverts.

Shri Gadkari said the terrain presents immense challenges, with a deep gorge on one side and a steep hill on the other. He said the region's harsh environment, marked by scant vegetation and low oxygen levels, coupled with its extreme cold climate, compounds the difficulties. Over half of the stretch lacks habitation and network connectivity.

The Minister said upon completion, this all-weather road will serve as a crucial infrastructure asset, facilitating troop and heavy artillery movement. Beyond its strategic importance, the project is poised to spur economic development and boost tourism in the region, he added.

Shri Gadkari said under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi this ambitious initiative reflects a commitment to achieving efficient, trouble-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the border region.

(With Inputs from PIB)