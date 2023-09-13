China stocks end lower; focus on US data, Beijing's policy signals

Left Menu

** Foreign investors sold a net 6.6 billion yuan ($906.53 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Wednesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:11 IST
Representative Image
China stocks closed down on Wednesday tracking weaker Asian markets, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data and more clues about Beijing's stimulus measures to help the world's second-largest economy.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 0.6% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.4%.

** Asian shares fell after Wall Street wobbled overnight, with markets bracing for the crucial U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, while an oil price spike stoked anxiety about persistent price pressures, complicating the interest rate outlook. ** A BofA Securities survey on Asia fund managers showed sentiment on China continues to be insipid. "Easing expectations abound but the sustained lack of a concerted action has pushed risk appetite to rock bottom," the survey said.

** China authorities had introduced a slew of policy measures in recent months to boost investor sentiment and revive the property sector, but failed to drive a sustained rally in the stock market. ** Majority (of the market participants) are looking to either play a wait-and-watch game (36%) or build risk gradually(36%), with 18% citing a preference for opportunities elsewhere, the BofA survey showed.

** Foreign investors sold a net 6.6 billion yuan ($906.53 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Wednesday. ** Shares in information technology, semiconductor makers, and new energy were down between 1% and 2%. The tech-focused Chinext index dropped 1.1% to hit the lowest level since April 2020.

** However, Chinese shares related to the cross-strait development with Taiwan rose after China disclosed more details of its plan to make southeastern Fujian province a zone for integrated development with Taiwan. ($1 = 7.2805 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

