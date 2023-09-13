Left Menu

Militancy has not ended in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:39 IST
Militancy has not ended in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said militancy in Jammu and Kashmir will not end until India and Pakistan hold a dialogue to find a lasting solution to all conflicts.

''Encounters will keep on happening. To say that militancy has ended will be wrong. These things happened yesterday and are happening today .. these will keep on happening till both the countries do not come to the table for holding talks to find a solution,” Abdullah told PTI after a meeting at the party office here.

On the removal of additional duty on the import of apples, walnuts and almonds from the US, Abdullah said there are concerns that the move might lead to a fall in the prices of local produce.

''We have concerns that our fruit industry in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand will be affected. The farmers, who have spent a lot of money, are worried that the prices of local produce will fall and they will suffer losses.

''I request the government to pay attention to this issue so that the farmers do not suffer. If they suffer losses, it will not be good for the country,'' he said.

The former chief minister refused to comment on the agenda of the opposition INDIA bloc's coordination committee meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on Wednesday.

''Omar Abdullah has gone to attend the meeting on behalf of the National Conference. You will be told about what was decided after the meeting,'' he said.

